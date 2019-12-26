Nci Inc-A Up 42.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NCIT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nci Inc-A (:NCIT) on April 20th, 2017 at $14.05. In approximately 33 months, Nci Inc-A has returned 42.35% as of today's recent price of $20.00.

Over the past year, Nci Inc-A has traded in a range of $10.97 to $21.40 and is now at $20.00, 82% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

NCI, Inc. provides IT services. The Company designs, installs, and maintains information technology systems and networks for government agencies. NCI offers network engineering, information assurance, systems development and integration, and enterprise systems management services. NCI serves customers worldwide.

