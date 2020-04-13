Nci Building Sys Shares Down 61.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (NCS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nci Building Sys (NYSE:NCS) on October 10th, 2018 at $14.97. In approximately 18 months, Nci Building Sys has returned 61.86% as of today's recent price of $5.71.

In the past 52 weeks, Nci Building Sys share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.39 and a high of $6.68 and are now at $5.71, 6% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

NCI Building Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets metal engineered building systems and products for the building industry. The Company sells metal components as well as complete metal building systems. NCI sells its products in the United States.

