Nbt Bancorp Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NBTB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) on March 18th, 2020 at $33.00. In approximately 1 month, Nbt Bancorp Inc has returned 4.14% as of today's recent price of $31.63.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nbt Bancorp Inc have traded between a low of $27.54 and a high of $41.50 and are now at $31.63, which is 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

NBT Bancorp, Inc. is a banking holding company. The Company, through its Banking subsidiaries, operates branches in New York and Pennsylvania and provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services, as well as trust and investment services for individuals and businesses.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Nbt Bancorp Inc.

Log in and add Nbt Bancorp Inc (NBTB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.