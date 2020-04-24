Navistar Intl (NAV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Navistar Intl (NYSE:NAV) on March 9th, 2020 at $31.31. In approximately 2 month, Navistar Intl has returned 30.53% as of today's recent price of $21.75.

Navistar Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.00 and a 52-week low of $15.01 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $21.75 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.95% lower and 4.89% lower over the past week, respectively.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and markets medium and heavy trucks, school buses, mid-range diesel engines, and service parts. The Company also provides financial services to its dealers and customers.

