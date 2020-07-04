Navistar Intl Has Returned 48.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NAV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Navistar Intl (NYSE:NAV) on March 9th, 2020 at $31.31. In approximately 4 weeks, Navistar Intl has returned 48.07% as of today's recent price of $16.26.

Over the past year, Navistar Intl has traded in a range of $15.01 to $38.00 and is now at $16.47, 10% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.48% lower and 3.5% lower over the past week, respectively.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and markets medium and heavy trucks, school buses, mid-range diesel engines, and service parts. The Company also provides financial services to its dealers and customers.

