Navistar Intl Has Returned 44.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NAV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Navistar Intl (NYSE:NAV) on March 9th, 2020 at $31.31. In approximately 3 weeks, Navistar Intl has returned 44.84% as of today's recent price of $17.27.

Navistar Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.00 and a 52-week low of $15.01 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $17.27 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and markets medium and heavy trucks, school buses, mid-range diesel engines, and service parts. The Company also provides financial services to its dealers and customers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Navistar Intl.

Log in and add Navistar Intl (NAV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.