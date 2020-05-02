Navigators Group Shares Up 9.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NAVG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) on August 14th, 2018 at $64.08. In approximately 18 months, Navigators Group has returned 9.18% as of today's recent price of $69.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Navigators Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $66.93 and a high of $71.07 and are now at $69.96, 5% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

The Navigators Group, Inc. is an international commercial property and casualty specialty insurance holding company with insurance company operations, and underwriting management companies. The Company has offices in communities across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

