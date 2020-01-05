Natus Medical Up 22.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BABY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) on July 19th, 2019 at $26.30. In approximately 10 months, Natus Medical has returned 22.27% as of today's recent price of $32.15.

Over the past year, Natus Medical has traded in a range of $23.54 to $32.24 and is now at $32.15, 37% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Natus Medical Incorporated operates as a medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets screening products. The Company's products identify and monitor common medical disorders that may occur between conception to a baby's first birthday. Natus is selling its ALGO products for newborn hearing, and screening, as well as its CO-Stat products for the evaluation of jaundice.

