Nature'S Sunshne Shares Up 1.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NATR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nature'S Sunshne (NASDAQ:NATR) on January 21st, 2020 at $9.88. In approximately 1 month, Nature'S Sunshne has returned 1.62% as of today's recent price of $10.04.

Over the past year, Nature'S Sunshne has traded in a range of $6.89 to $10.85 and is now at $10.04, 46% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 0.13% higher over the past week, respectively.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes nutritional and personal care products. The Company's products include herbal products, vitamins, homeopathics, oils, lotions, aloe vera gel, herbal shampoo, toothpaste, and skin cleanser. Nature's Sunshine markets its products in the United States and internationally.

