Natural Health Has Returned 74.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NHTC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natural Health (NASDAQ:NHTC) on December 20th, 2018 at $20.29. In approximately 13 months, Natural Health has returned 74.13% as of today's recent price of $5.25.

In the past 52 weeks, Natural Health share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.06 and a high of $17.28 and are now at $5.25, 4% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Natural Health Trends Corp. develops and operates businesses which promote human wellness. The Company markets a line of natural and over-the-counter homeopathic pharmaceutical products. Natural Health Trends utilizes a network of independent associates to offer a line of natural health and beauty care products. The Company is also developing a natural health information Web site.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Natural Health.

Log in and add Natural Health (NHTC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.