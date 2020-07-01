Natural Health Down 72.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (NHTC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natural Health (NASDAQ:NHTC) on December 20th, 2018 at $20.29. In approximately 13 months, Natural Health has returned 72.55% as of today's recent price of $5.57.

Over the past year, Natural Health has traded in a range of $5.06 to $17.50 and is now at $5.57, 10% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Natural Health Trends Corp. develops and operates businesses which promote human wellness. The Company markets a line of natural and over-the-counter homeopathic pharmaceutical products. Natural Health Trends utilizes a network of independent associates to offer a line of natural health and beauty care products. The Company is also developing a natural health information Web site.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Natural Health.

Log in and add Natural Health (NHTC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.