Natural Grocers Has Returned 23.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NGVC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) on February 10th, 2020 at $8.92. In approximately 4 weeks, Natural Grocers has returned 23.50% as of today's recent price of $6.82.

Natural Grocers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.26 and a 52-week low of $6.82 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $7.31 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.75% lower and 1.88% lower over the past week, respectively.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc through its subsidiary operates in the food industry. The Company provides healthy foods, vitamins, and supplements including allergy, aloe products, amino acids, antioxidants, animal products, beverages, medical, cleansing and clearance, weight loss, electrolytes, energy, cosmetics, natural, minerals, vitamins, pain relief, and supplements.

