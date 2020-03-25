Natural Gas Serv Down 52.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (NGS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natural Gas Serv (NYSE:NGS) on January 15th, 2020 at $11.42. In approximately 2 months, Natural Gas Serv has returned 52.71% as of today's recent price of $5.40.

Over the past year, Natural Gas Serv has traded in a range of $2.62 to $18.74 and is now at $5.40, 106% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, sells, and rents gas compression and low emissions flare systems.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Natural Gas Serv.

