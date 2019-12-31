Natl Oilwell Var Has Returned 6.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NOV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) on October 29th, 2019 at $23.32. In approximately 2 months, Natl Oilwell Var has returned 6.86% as of today's recent price of $24.92.

Over the past year, Natl Oilwell Var has traded in a range of $18.05 to $32.63 and is now at $24.92, 38% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. is a worldwide provider of equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling and production operations, oilfield services, and supply chain integration services to the upstream oil and gas industry.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Natl Oilwell Var shares.

