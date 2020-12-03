Natl Oilwell Var Down 45.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (NOV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) on February 26th, 2020 at $19.94. In approximately 2 weeks, Natl Oilwell Var has returned 45.32% as of today's recent price of $10.90.

In the past 52 weeks, Natl Oilwell Var share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $10.86 and a high of $29.37 and are now at $10.90. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. is a worldwide provider of equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling and production operations, oilfield services, and supply chain integration services to the upstream oil and gas industry.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Natl Oilwell Var.

Log in and add Natl Oilwell Var (NOV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.