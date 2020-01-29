Natl Health Inv Up 5.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NHI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Natl Health Inv (NYSE:NHI) on December 20th, 2019 at $81.22. In approximately 1 month, Natl Health Inv has returned 5.21% as of today's recent price of $85.45.

Natl Health Inv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $86.54 and a 52-week low of $73.62 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $85.45 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.45% higher over the past week, respectively.

National Health Investors, Inc. invests in income producing health care properties primarily via property ownership and providing mortgage financing. It's major assets are in the long term care industry followed by investments in acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, assisted living facilities, retirement centers, and projects for the developmentally disabled.

