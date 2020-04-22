National Commerc Shares Down 2.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (NCOM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for National Commerc (NASDAQ:NCOM) on March 21st, 2019 at $40.00. In approximately 13 months, National Commerc has returned 1.96% as of today's recent price of $39.21.

National Commerc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.71 and a 52-week low of $38.40 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $39.21 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

National Commerce Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates full-services banking offices offering deposit and loan products and services for commercial and consumer customers. National Commerce offers its products and services in the States of Alabama and Florida.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of National Commerc.

