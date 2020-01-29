Nasdaq Inc Up 8.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NDAQ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on November 12th, 2019 at $101.97. In approximately 3 months, Nasdaq Inc has returned 8.64% as of today's recent price of $110.77.

Over the past year, Nasdaq Inc has traded in a range of $82.22 to $110.29 and is now at $110.77, 35% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Nasdaq, Inc. operates as a stock exchange. The Company provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, analysis, investing tools and guides, financial, and information services. Nasdaq offers its services worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Nasdaq Inc shares.

