NanoViricides Inc Down 33.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (NNVC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for NanoViricides Inc (:NNVC) on March 10th, 2020 at $8.09. In approximately 4 weeks, NanoViricides Inc has returned 33.46% as of today's recent price of $5.38.

In the past 52 weeks, NanoViricides Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.01 and a high of $19.20 and are now at $5.38, 53,700% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.94% higher and 3.04% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of NanoViricides Inc.

Log in and add NanoViricides Inc (NNVC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.