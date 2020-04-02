Nanometrics Inc Has Returned 16.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NANO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) on September 13th, 2019 at $30.98. In approximately 5 months, Nanometrics Inc has returned 16.09% as of today's recent price of $35.96.

Over the past year, Nanometrics Inc has traded in a range of $26.51 to $38.60 and is now at $35.96, 36% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Nanometrics Incorporated manufactures film thickness and overlay metrology systems. The Company's products are used for advanced integrated circuit, flat panel display, and magnetic head manufacturing.

