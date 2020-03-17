Myriad Genetics Shares Down 48.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MYGN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) on February 7th, 2020 at $20.17. In approximately 1 month, Myriad Genetics has returned 48.38% as of today's recent price of $10.41.

Myriad Genetics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.42 and the current low of $9.87 and are currently at $10.41 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. develops and markets molecular diagnostic products to provide physicians with information to help guide the care of their patients, to prevent disease, delay the onset of disease, and catch disease at an early stage.

