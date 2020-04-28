Myriad Genetics Up 12.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MYGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) on March 24th, 2020 at $13.36. In approximately 1 month, Myriad Genetics has returned 12.62% as of today's recent price of $15.04.

Myriad Genetics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.42 and a 52-week low of $9.24 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $15.04 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. develops and markets molecular diagnostic products to provide physicians with information to help guide the care of their patients, to prevent disease, delay the onset of disease, and catch disease at an early stage.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Myriad Genetics shares.

Log in and add Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.