Myers Inds Inc Has Returned 43.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MYE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Myers Inds Inc (NYSE:MYE) on October 4th, 2019 at $16.06. In approximately 6 months, Myers Inds Inc has returned 43.65% as of today's recent price of $9.05.

In the past 52 weeks, Myers Inds Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.91 and a high of $19.55 and are now at $9.05, 31% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures plastic and rubber products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company's products include plastic containers, rubber tire repair products, and custom rubber materials. Myers is also a wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and automotive underbody repair industry.

