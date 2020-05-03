MVC Capital Inc Has Returned 3.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MVC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for MVC Capital Inc (NYSE:MVC) on January 7th, 2019 at $8.97. In approximately 14 months, MVC Capital Inc has returned 3.01% as of today's recent price of $9.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of MVC Capital Inc have traded between a low of $8.70 and a high of $10.45 and are now at $9.24, which is 6% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 0.04% higher over the past week, respectively.

MVC Capital Inc is a registered investment company that provides equity, subordinated and senior debt financing to middle market, growth-oriented companies in a variety of industries. The Company provides financing for transactions including management buyouts, private company recapitalizations, acquisition financing, and operational turnarounds.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of MVC Capital Inc shares.

Log in and add MVC Capital Inc (MVC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.