Mutualfirst Fin Shares Down 25.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MFSF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mutualfirst Fin (NASDAQ:MFSF) on February 27th, 2020 at $35.18. In approximately 1 month, Mutualfirst Fin has returned 25.61% as of today's recent price of $26.17.

Mutualfirst Fin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.61 and a 52-week low of $22.24 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $26.17 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 2.78% lower over the past week, respectively.

MutualFirst Financial Inc. is the holding company for Mutual Federal Savings Bank. The Bank provides mortgage loans, as well as a variety of consumer loans and other services to customers located in Delaware, Randolph, Kosciusko, and Grant counties in Indiana.

