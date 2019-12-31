Mutualfirst Fin Shares Up 22.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MFSF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mutualfirst Fin (NASDAQ:MFSF) on October 23rd, 2019 at $32.55. In approximately 2 months, Mutualfirst Fin has returned 21.97% as of today's recent price of $39.70.

Over the past year, Mutualfirst Fin has traded in a range of $24.28 to $40.61 and is now at $39.70, 64% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% higher and 1.45% higher over the past week, respectively.

MutualFirst Financial Inc. is the holding company for Mutual Federal Savings Bank. The Bank provides mortgage loans, as well as a variety of consumer loans and other services to customers located in Delaware, Randolph, Kosciusko, and Grant counties in Indiana.

