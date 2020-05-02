Mutualfirst Fin Has Returned 15.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MFSF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mutualfirst Fin (NASDAQ:MFSF) on October 23rd, 2019 at $32.55. In approximately 4 months, Mutualfirst Fin has returned 15.44% as of today's recent price of $37.58.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mutualfirst Fin have traded between a low of $24.28 and a high of $40.61 and are now at $37.58, which is 55% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

MutualFirst Financial Inc. is the holding company for Mutual Federal Savings Bank. The Bank provides mortgage loans, as well as a variety of consumer loans and other services to customers located in Delaware, Randolph, Kosciusko, and Grant counties in Indiana.

