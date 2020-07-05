SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) on April 6th, 2020 at $90.79. In approximately 1 month, Murphy Usa Inc has returned 19.22% as of today's recent price of $108.24.

In the past 52 weeks, Murphy Usa Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $78.75 and a high of $121.24 and are now at $108.24, 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Murphy USA Inc. operates in the US gas station market. The Company focuses refined products through its network of branded gasoline stations, convenience stores customers and unbranded wholesale customers. Murphy USA's business also includes product supply and wholesale assets such as production distribution terminals and pipelines.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Murphy Usa Inc.

Log in and add Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.