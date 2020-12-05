Mueller Inds Shares Up 7.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MLI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mueller Inds (NYSE:MLI) on March 26th, 2020 at $22.90. In approximately 2 months, Mueller Inds has returned 7.32% as of today's recent price of $24.57.

In the past 52 weeks, Mueller Inds share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.78 and a high of $34.11 and are now at $24.57, 46% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells brass, copper, plastic, and aluminum products. The Company's products include copper tube and fittings, brass and copper alloy rods and bars, aluminum and brass forgings, aluminum and copper impact extrusions, plastic fittings and valves, refrigeration valves and fittings, and fabricated tubular products.

