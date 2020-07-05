SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) on April 20th, 2020 at $32.71. In approximately 2 weeks, Mastec Inc has returned 8.38% as of today's recent price of $35.45.

Mastec Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $73.71 and a 52-week low of $22.51 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $35.45 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

MasTec, Inc. is a specialty contractor operating across a range of industries. The Company activities are the building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of utility and communications infrastructure, including electrical utility transmission and distribution, wind farms, solar farms, renewable energy and natural gas infrastructure, wireless, and wireline.

