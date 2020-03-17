M&T Bank Corp Down 36.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MTB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) on February 24th, 2020 at $164.54. In approximately 3 weeks, M&T Bank Corp has returned 36.61% as of today's recent price of $104.31.

In the past 52 weeks, M&T Bank Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $94.60 and a high of $175.72 and are now at $104.31, 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiaries, offer a variety of commercial banking, trust, and investment services to their customers. M&T Bank operates branch offices in New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

