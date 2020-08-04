Msg Networks- A Shares Down 32.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MSGN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Msg Networks- A (NYSE:MSGN) on February 18th, 2020 at $15.16. In approximately 2 months, Msg Networks- A has returned 32.92% as of today's recent price of $10.17.

In the past 52 weeks, Msg Networks- A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.52 and a high of $23.83 and are now at $10.17, 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

MSG Networks Inc. provides sporting and entertainment services. The Company offers sports coverage, content management, television broadcasting, and script writing services. MSG Networks serves customers worldwide.

