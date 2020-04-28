Msc Indl Direct Has Returned 9.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MSM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Msc Indl Direct (NYSE:MSM) on March 31st, 2020 at $54.19. In approximately 4 weeks, Msc Indl Direct has returned 9.05% as of today's recent price of $59.09.

Over the past year, Msc Indl Direct has traded in a range of $44.93 to $84.10 and is now at $59.56, 33% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a direct marketer and supplier of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance and repair supplies. The Company markets its products to industrial customers throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Msc Indl Direct shares.

Log in and add Msc Indl Direct (MSM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.