Msc Indl Direct Down 20.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MSM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Msc Indl Direct (NYSE:MSM) on January 7th, 2020 at $76.05. In approximately 2 months, Msc Indl Direct has returned 20.42% as of today's recent price of $60.52.

Msc Indl Direct share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $86.16 and the current low of $59.28 and are currently at $60.52 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a direct marketer and supplier of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance and repair supplies. The Company markets its products to industrial customers throughout the United States.

