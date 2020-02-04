Msa Safety Inc Shares Down 32.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MSA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) on February 20th, 2020 at $132.81. In approximately 1 month, Msa Safety Inc has returned 32.87% as of today's recent price of $89.15.

Over the past year, Msa Safety Inc has traded in a range of $83.57 to $142.34 and is now at $89.15, 7% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 1.99% lower over the past week, respectively.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The Company's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, head protection, and fall protection products. MSA Safety markets its products worldwide.

