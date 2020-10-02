Msa Safety Inc Up 24.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MSA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) on October 11th, 2019 at $112.39. In approximately 4 months, Msa Safety Inc has returned 24.51% as of today's recent price of $139.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Msa Safety Inc have traded between a low of $96.01 and a high of $141.03 and are now at $139.94, which is 46% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The Company's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, head protection, and fall protection products. MSA Safety markets its products worldwide.

