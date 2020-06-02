Mrc Global Inc Down 10.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MRC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) on December 3rd, 2019 at $12.95. In approximately 2 months, Mrc Global Inc has returned 10.93% as of today's recent price of $11.54.

Over the past year, Mrc Global Inc has traded in a range of $10.73 to $18.93 and is now at $11.54, 8% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

MRC Global Inc. distributes pipe, valves, and fittings. The Company serves the chemical and petrochemical, food processing, gas distribution and transmission, oil and gas exploration and production, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, refining, steel manufacturing, and power generation industries.

