Movado Group Has Returned 49.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MOV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) on November 21st, 2019 at $23.71. In approximately 4 months, Movado Group has returned 49.94% as of today's recent price of $11.87.

Movado Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.21 and the current low of $11.02 and are currently at $11.87 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.28% lower and 5.09% lower over the past week, respectively.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes watches, as well as jewelry, tabletop, and accessory products. The Company markets several watch brands in North America, Western Europe, and the Far East.

