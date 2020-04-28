Motorola Solutio Has Returned 6.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MSI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI) on April 7th, 2020 at $145.28. In approximately 3 weeks, Motorola Solutio has returned 6.31% as of today's recent price of $154.44.

Over the past year, Motorola Solutio has traded in a range of $120.77 to $187.49 and is now at $154.89, 28% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. is a data communications and telecommunications equipment provider. The Company develops data capture, wireless, infrastructure, bar code scanning, two-way radios, and wireless broadband networks. Motorola also produces public safety and government products, voice and data communications products and systems, and wireless LAN securities.

