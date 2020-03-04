Motorola Solutio Has Returned 21.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MSI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI) on March 9th, 2020 at $166.41. In approximately 3 weeks, Motorola Solutio has returned 21.64% as of today's recent price of $130.40.

Over the past year, Motorola Solutio has traded in a range of $120.77 to $187.49 and is now at $128.68, 7% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. is a data communications and telecommunications equipment provider. The Company develops data capture, wireless, infrastructure, bar code scanning, two-way radios, and wireless broadband networks. Motorola also produces public safety and government products, voice and data communications products and systems, and wireless LAN securities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Motorola Solutio.

Log in and add Motorola Solutio (MSI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.