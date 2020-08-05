Motorcar Parts Has Returned 28.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MPAA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Motorcar Parts (NASDAQ:MPAA) on February 10th, 2020 at $18.26. In approximately 3 months, Motorcar Parts has returned 28.86% as of today's recent price of $12.99.

Motorcar Parts share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.60 and a 52-week low of $10.43 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $12.99 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures replacement alternators and starters for imported and domestic cars and light trucks in the United States and Canada. The Company also assembles and distributes ignition wire sets for imported and domestic cars and light trucks. Motorcar Parts has facilities in the United States, Singapore, and Malaysia.

