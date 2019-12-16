Motorcar Parts Has Returned 27.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MPAA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Motorcar Parts (NASDAQ:MPAA) on September 12th, 2019 at $17.03. In approximately 3 months, Motorcar Parts has returned 27.22% as of today's recent price of $21.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Motorcar Parts have traded between a low of $18.37 and a high of $31.57 and are now at $21.66, which is 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.8%.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures replacement alternators and starters for imported and domestic cars and light trucks in the United States and Canada. The Company also assembles and distributes ignition wire sets for imported and domestic cars and light trucks. Motorcar Parts has facilities in the United States, Singapore, and Malaysia.

