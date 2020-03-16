Mosaic Co/The Has Returned 49.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MOS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) on February 14th, 2020 at $19.02. In approximately 1 month, Mosaic Co/The has returned 49.32% as of today's recent price of $9.64.

Mosaic Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.16 and a 52-week low of $9.01 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $9.64 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.

The Mosaic Company produces and distributes crop nutrients to the agricultural communities located in North America and other countries. The Company's principal products include concentrated phosphates and potash.

