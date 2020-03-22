Morningstar Inc Shares Down 28.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MORN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) on February 27th, 2020 at $149.51. In approximately 3 weeks, Morningstar Inc has returned 28.42% as of today's recent price of $107.02.

Morningstar Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $166.59 and a 52-week low of $67.74 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $109.12 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 2.76% lower over the past week, respectively.

Morningstar, Inc. operates as an investment information and services company providing data, research, and analysis of mutual funds, stocks, and variable annuities. The Company publishes a line of print, software, and Internet products for individual, financial advisors, and institutional investors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Morningstar Inc.

Log in and add Morningstar Inc (MORN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.