Morgan Stanley Shares Up 12.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on March 26th, 2020 at $35.09. In approximately 1 month, Morgan Stanley has returned 12.23% as of today's recent price of $39.38.

Over the past year, Morgan Stanley has traded in a range of $27.20 to $57.57 and is now at $39.35, 45% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Morgan Stanley, a bank holding company, provides diversified financial services on a worldwide basis. The Company operates a global securities business which serves individual and institutional investors and investment banking clients. Morgan Stanley also operates a global asset management business.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Morgan Stanley shares.

