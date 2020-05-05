Morgan Stanley Has Returned 10.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on March 26th, 2020 at $35.09. In approximately 1 month, Morgan Stanley has returned 10.40% as of today's recent price of $38.74.

Morgan Stanley share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.57 and a 52-week low of $27.20 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $38.74 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 2.39% lower over the past week, respectively.

Morgan Stanley, a bank holding company, provides diversified financial services on a worldwide basis. The Company operates a global securities business which serves individual and institutional investors and investment banking clients. Morgan Stanley also operates a global asset management business.

