Moody'S Corp Has Returned 24.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MCO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Moody'S Corp (:MCO) on October 11th, 2019 at $215.02. In approximately 5 months, Moody'S Corp has returned 24.76% as of today's recent price of $268.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Moody'S Corp have traded between a low of $166.01 and a high of $287.25 and are now at $268.24, which is 62% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.78% higher and 1.59% higher over the past week, respectively.

Moody's Corporation is a credit rating, research, and risk analysis firm. The Company provides credit ratings and related research, data and analytical tools, quantitative credit risk measures, risk scoring software, and credit portfolio management solutions and securities pricing software and valuation models.

