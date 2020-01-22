Moody'S Corp Up 19.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MCO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Moody'S Corp (:MCO) on October 11th, 2019 at $215.02. In approximately 3 months, Moody'S Corp has returned 19.54% as of today's recent price of $257.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Moody'S Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $153.56 and a high of $258.49 and are now at $257.03, 67% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Moody's Corporation is a credit rating, research, and risk analysis firm. The Company provides credit ratings and related research, data and analytical tools, quantitative credit risk measures, risk scoring software, and credit portfolio management solutions and securities pricing software and valuation models.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Moody'S Corp shares.

Log in and add Moody'S Corp (MCO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.