Montage Resources Corp Has Returned 33.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Montage Resources Corp (:MR) on November 12th, 2019 at $5.75. In approximately 1 month, Montage Resources Corp has returned 32.99% as of today's recent price of $7.64.

Montage Resources Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.95 and a 52-week low of $2.59 and are now trading 195% above that low price at $7.64 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 3.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 7.1%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Montage Resources Corp shares.

Log in and add Montage Resources Corp (MR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.