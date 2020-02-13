Monster Beverage Has Returned 16.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MNST)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) on November 8th, 2019 at $59.65. In approximately 3 months, Monster Beverage has returned 16.66% as of today's recent price of $69.59.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Monster Beverage have traded between a low of $52.23 and a high of $69.74 and are now at $69.59, which is 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Monster Beverage Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes energy drinks. Monster Beverage serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Monster Beverage shares.

Log in and add Monster Beverage (MNST) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.